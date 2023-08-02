O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises about 1.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,969. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.