O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.
OI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 1,260,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,567. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
