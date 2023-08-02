O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 1,260,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,567. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About O-I Glass

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.