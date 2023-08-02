NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.80 Per Share

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NWF Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:NWF opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.60. NWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

