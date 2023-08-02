Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
JFR stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $9.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.