Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

JFR stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

