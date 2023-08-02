Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

