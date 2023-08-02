Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,107. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,307. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 396,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,917,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

