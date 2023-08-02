Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:NUS traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 1,022,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,005. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.30%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,307. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after buying an additional 2,912,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.