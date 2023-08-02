Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.
Novavax Price Performance
Shares of NVAX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 4,125,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $755.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $63.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Novavax by 149.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 185,886 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,325,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
