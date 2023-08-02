Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 4,125,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $755.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Novavax by 149.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 185,886 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,325,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.