Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.32.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,539,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,845,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.