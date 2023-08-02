Nordwand Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Nordwand Advisors LLC reduced its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,883 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group comprises about 0.3% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 58,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. 209,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.