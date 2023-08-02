Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,562,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,786,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,548,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,228,000 after acquiring an additional 295,946 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,007. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.