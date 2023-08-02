Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 550 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,828,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,100,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.48 and a 200-day moving average of $228.31. The stock has a market cap of $827.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

