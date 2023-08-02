Nordwand Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nordwand Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,241 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.96. 1,913,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,076. The stock has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.