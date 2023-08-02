Nordwand Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nordwand Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Argus lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. 1,952,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,756. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 96.99%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

