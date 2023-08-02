Nordwand Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC decreased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,128 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises approximately 0.2% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after buying an additional 504,804 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. 1,823,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

