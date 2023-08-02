Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 801 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 619,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

