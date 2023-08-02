Nordwand Advisors LLC Buys 318,987 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares during the period. Ardagh Metal Packaging makes up 0.9% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 2.4 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 1,618,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

