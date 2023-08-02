Nordwand Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,827.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

PID traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 147,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1629 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.