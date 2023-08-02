Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises about 5.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $48,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $247.82. 168,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.47. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

