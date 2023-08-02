NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NNN REIT also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.25 EPS.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NYSE NNN traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 1,484,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. NNN REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 117.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NNN REIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

