Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 1.1%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.69). 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 38,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.71).

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £11.87 million, a P/E ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.46.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

Nexus Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Nexus Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 109.89%.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.