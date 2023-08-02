NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

