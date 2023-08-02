NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. 6,723,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,971. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

