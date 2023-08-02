NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 90,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
