New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,829,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $251.41. 507,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.66 and a 200 day moving average of $229.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

