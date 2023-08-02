New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 1.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 224,542 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. 639,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

