New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.10 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $75.29. 3,127,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,443. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.