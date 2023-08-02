New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. 5,861,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,202,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

