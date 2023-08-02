Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $23.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.54.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Performance

NVRO opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $883.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2,467.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Insider Activity at Nevro

Institutional Trading of Nevro

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,331,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,205,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.