Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.59.

NBIX traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,736,000. EFG Capital International CORP. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.5% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

