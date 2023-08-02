Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $132.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.14. 1,556,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,812. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

