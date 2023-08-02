Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Robert W. Baird

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 172.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.5% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,099,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

