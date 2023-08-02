Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,736,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $111,786,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 923,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after buying an additional 106,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.16. 625,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

