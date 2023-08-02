Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NHS stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 147,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,452. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

