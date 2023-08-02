Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NHS stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 147,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,452. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $9.82.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
