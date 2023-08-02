Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $116.95 million and $2.21 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,159.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00299211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.95 or 0.00785251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00546910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00061988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00126112 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,285,217,957 coins and its circulating supply is 41,683,805,131 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

