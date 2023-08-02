NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.