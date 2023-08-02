NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after buying an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,632,000 after buying an additional 835,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

