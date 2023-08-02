NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 46,507 Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Nuvve worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 33.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nuvve by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuvve by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuvve by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Nuvve Profile

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,546.03% and a negative return on equity of 134.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.