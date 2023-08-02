Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.78.

PAYC traded down $71.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.62. 2,399,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.63. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

