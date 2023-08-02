Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ALGM traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,323. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.