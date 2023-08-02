Needham & Company LLC Cuts Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $5.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Get Kaltura alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KLTR

Kaltura Trading Up 7.6 %

KLTR stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 556,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,937. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $290.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 127.52%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.