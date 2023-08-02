National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CSFB upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.77.

Shares of GEI opened at C$20.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.10 and a 12-month high of C$26.51.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

