Nano Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $90.74 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,507.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00308407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00803385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.80 or 0.00541542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00061851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00127538 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.