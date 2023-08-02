Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,748,000 after purchasing an additional 783,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 185,881 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

