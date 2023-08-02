MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.02. MultiPlan shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 97,309 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.59 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 60.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3,139.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

