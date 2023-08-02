Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,233,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $31,639,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

COOP traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 408,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,133. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

