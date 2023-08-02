MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Yum! Brands accounts for 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,992,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,260,000 after purchasing an additional 698,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.50. 1,328,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

