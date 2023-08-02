MQS Management LLC Takes $617,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,232. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.