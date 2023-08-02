MQS Management LLC Sells 4,931 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

MQS Management LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KDP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. 7,037,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,255. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.