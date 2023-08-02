MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,451 FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

